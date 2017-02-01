HS girls hoops: Brownsburg holds off late Plainfield rally

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Cambria}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

MOORESVILLE – Even though they had a 15-point halftime lead, the Brownsburg knew Plainfield was going to make a run.

“’We’re going to have to weather the storm,’” Brownsburg coach Debbie Guckenberger told her team at halftime. “They’re going to make a run and we have to respond.’”

When the Bulldogs took a 23-point lead midway through the third, it looked like the Plainfield run would never come. Then all at once, it did.

Plainfield closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 13 points. Then the lead was 10 with four minute to go. Then Kayla Casteel hit a 3-pointer for Plainfield with 57 seconds to go, and the Brownsburg lead was six.

Then it was four with 48 seconds to play.

Plainfield forced one of its eight fourth-quarter turnovers and had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but missed a 3-point attempt. Brownsburg extended the lead at the line — the team hit six of its nine free throws in the fourth — and won 61-53 to advance to face Terre Haute North in the sectional semifinals Friday night.

The Bulldogs used balanced scoring and stout first-half defense to put themselves in a position to win. Seven players combined to score the team’s 17 first-quarter points. By the end of the game, nine players had scored and three finished in double-figures.

Plainfield shot just 21 percent in the first half and made just five field goals. While those numbers improved in the second half — the Quakers shot 37 percent over the final two quarters — it wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

“I’m not real sure what happened in that first half, to be honest with you,” Plainfield coach Curt Benge said. “We just weren’t ourselves. They played really hard, but it’s a sectional game and it’s Plainfield vs. Brownsburg, so it’s what we expected.”

Freshman Allison Bosse led the way for Brownsburg with 13 points. Reilly Olmstead had 11 and Veronika Roberts added 10. Brownsburg had a 35-15 rebounding edge. Naomi Hege led the team with 11.

Bosse averages six points per game. Roberts averages three. It was just that kind of night for the Bulldogs.

“Every one of our players contributed and played as good of minutes as they have all year,” Guckenberger said. “We knew what our strengths and weaknesses are and we knew what Plainfield would take away.”

Bosse said the Bulldogs tried to take away outside shots from Plainfield. While Casteel and Riley Blackwell combined to hit eight shots from behind the arc and score 32 points, the rest of the team was just 1-of-7 from distance.

Brownsburg came into the sectional opener having lost two straight and three of five, averaging 46 points per game during that span. The team knew things would have to change if it was going to keep its season going.

“We came off a few rough games and I feel like it was because we felt like we had to do it all,” Bosse said. “Tonight we shot the ball well and were unselfish. That led us to a victory.”

Mooresville 58, Avon 46: The Orioles kept up with the Pioneers in the first half, trailing by just three at halftime. But Mooresville ran away in the second half, holding Avon to just three points in the third quarter and taking a 41-27 lead into the fourth. Kelsi Dishman led the Orioles with 12 points. Shelby Fink scored 25 for Mooresville.

MOORESVILLE 58, AVON 46

Mooresville 14 13 14 17 — 58

Avon 13 11 3 19 — 46

Mooresville — Lauren Farb 3 1-2 9 Shelby Fink 8 4-6 25 Amanda Worland 1 1-4 3 Elise Scaggs 4 8 Natalie Kassen 3 4-6 11 Samantha Walsh 1 2 Team totals: 19 10-18 58

Avon — Angel Gino-gino 1 2 Camille Vann 2 2-4 6 Brooke Shelton 4 1-2 9 Sidney Jones 1 3 Kelsi Dishman 4 1-4 12 Katrinia Hopkins 0 2-4 2 Ariahna Rodgers 1 2-3 4 Leah Bode 1 2 Haley Nichols 3 6 Team totals: 17 8-19 46

BROWNSBURG 61, PLAINFIELD 53

Brownsburg 17 14 13 17 — 61

Plainfield 10 6 15 22 — 53

Brownsburg — Devin Courtney 2-6 5 Allison Bosse 6-9 0-2 13 Tyon Mackenzie 2-2 3-4 7 Reilly Olmstead 2-8 6-6 11 Naomi Hege 1-5 2 Illani Williams-Harris 1-1 2 Kyla Archey 4-5 8 Mackenzie Stien 0-3 3-6 3 Veronika Roberts 5-8 0-1 10 Team totals: 22-47 12-19 61

Plainfield — Delaney Kendall 1-6 4-4 7 Samantha Olinger 1-8 6-6 8 Sarah O’Day 0-2 Riley Blackwell 5-10 4-7 17 Indira Peters 2-7 0-2 4 Kayla Casteel 5-14 15 Mackenzie Bedrick 1-4 2 Team totals: 15-51 14-19 53