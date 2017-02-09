HS girls swimming state finals: Who to watch

Athletes to watch at girls state meet:

Sammie Burchill, Carmel senior: She is seeking a second title in 200 individual medley after upsetting Hannah Kukurugya last year. A week ago, Burchill broke her own sectional record. She and top-seeded Kukurugya could challenge state record of 1 minutes, 56.87 seconds set by Center Grove’s Michelle McKeehan in 2008. Burchill also is top seed in 100 backstroke. She joins sister Veronica at Georgia next year.

Grace Haskett, Bloomington South senior: She was ineligible for the state meet last year after transferring from Columbus North. She was fifth in the 50 freestyle in 2015 and had the top sectional time this year, 23.27. Indiana University recruit is seeded third in 100 backstroke.

Ivy Houser, Hamilton Heights senior: The diver had highest score of sectionals, 505.15. She could become her school’s second state diving champion in three years, following Brooke Schultz in 2015. Houser is coached by John Winfield, former U.S. Olympic coach.

Hannah Kukurugya, Crown Point senior: She is one of Indiana’s top high school swimmers of the 2000s, but hasn’t won a state title since her freshman year — and that was in the 500 freestyle. The Stanford recruit is top seed in 200 IM and 100 butterfly. She won a butterfly bronze medal at the 2014 World Junior Championships.

Emma Nordin, Carmel senior: She is seeded 10th in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, but that is deceptive. She wasn’t top-seeded in either race at state last year and won both. Arizona State-bound, the distance freestyler has been a national 18-under champion.

Emily Weiss, Yorktown sophomore: She is defending champion and top seed (1:00.60) in the 100 breaststroke. Is a state record next? That is 59.63, set by Olympic gold medalist Lilly King of Evansville Reitz in 2015.

— David Woods

