HS notebook: Attucks standout Nike Sibande weighs options

It remains uncertain whether Crispus Attucks senior standout Nike Sibande will go to college this year or reclassify to the 2018 class, but he will have options either way.

The only hurdle for the 6-3 Sibande, the leading scorer on Attucks’ Class 3A state championship team, is to achieve a high enough SAT score to qualify.

“Right now, that’s what I’m focused on,” he said. “If that doesn’t work out, then I’m looking at prep (school).”

The prep school option is also appealing for Sibande, who could benefit from another year of development. Former Purdue assistant Jack Owens offered Sibande quickly after taking the job at Miami of Ohio. He’ll take an unofficial visit there on Thursday.

“He said he loves my game and wants to build the program around me,” Sibande said of Owens’ message. “He wants me to come in and hopefully play immediately.”

Sibande said he’ll also visit Ball State “soon’ and potentially Indiana State. IUPUI, New Orleans, Toledo and Western Illinois are other programs that have offered. That list could grow if he gets the qualifying test score.

Sibande is playing this spring with Ohio-based C2K Elite. He said he’s looking at Brewster Academy (N.H.) and IMG Academy (Fla.) as potential prep school options.

“Prep school could be a great thing,” he said. “That’s what I’m leading toward. I think it could be a great thing to help me out in the long run.”



Cathedral hires girls coach





Cathedral has named Reggen Melson as its girls basketball coach. Melson led Crispus Attucks to a 20-6 record and a Class 3A regional championship game appearance in one season.

Melson was a former standout player at Tech and Wright State. She coached Scecina for two seasons prior taking the Attucks’ job, leading the Crusaders to a 24-23 record.

Melson replaces Ed Freije, who resigned after five seasons to take over the Cathedral baseball program.



Center Grove names girls coach





Center Grove has named Kevin Stuckmeyer as its girls basketball coach. Stuckmeyer had been a boys assistant at Center Grove under Zach Hahn for three years and Cliff Hawkins for one year.

Stuckmeyer was the varsity boys coach at Plymouth from 2008-2011. He teaches in the business department and early college program at Center Grove.



Hall of Fame teams set



The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its field for the boys and girls Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic in December.

Three local teams — Martinsville, Carmel and Zionsville — will participate in the girls event on Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse. Martinsville will play Carmel at 11 a.m., followed by Zionsville and East Chicago Central. The consolation game will be played at 6 p.m., followed by the championship.

Martinsville will return the bulk of its team from a 21-5 team that won the Mid-State Conference and a sectional title. The Artesians are led by 5-9 junior Kayana Traylor (23.4 ppg), a Purdue recruit.

Carmel returns 5-10 junior Amy Dilk (14.8 ppg, 6.6 rebounds), 5-9 junior Tomi Taiwo (14.0 ppg), 6-3 junior Blake Smith (8.4 ppg) and 5-11 freshman Jasmine McWilliams from a 23-4 sectional championship team.

Zionsville was 25-2 last season and won a sectional championship. Maddie Nolan, a 5-8 sophomore, averaged 15.0 points last season and is joined by 6-foot sophomore Delaney Richason, 5-9 junior Erin Patterson and 5-11 junior Katie Isenbarger.

East Chicago Central was 18-6 last season and returns 5-8 junior Jenasae Bishop (24.9 ppg) and 6-5 sophomore Tai-Yanna Jackson (11.8 ppg, 12.5 rebounds, 5.7 blocked shots).

The 41st boys Hall of Fame Classic is set for Dec. 30. Oak Hill will play New Castle at 11 a.m., followed by Floyd Central and Bloomington South. The consolation is 6 p.m., followed by the championship game.

Oak Hill loses just one senior from a 20-4 team. Juniors Spencer Ballinger (18.1 ppg), Tyce Frank (15.2 ppg), Caleb Middlesworth (13.2 ppg) and David Arens (12.0 ppg) lead the way for the Golden Eagles.

New Castle is coming off back-to-back 17-win seasons. Mason Gillis (14.1 ppg, 10.4 rebounds) leads the way, along with fellow sophomore Luke Bumbalough (13.4 ppg).

Floyd Central was 19-5 last year and returns 6-5 sophomore Cobie Barnes (13.4 ppg) and 6-5 junior Luke Gohmann (12.1 ppg).

Bloomington South was 22-5 last season and returns 6-3 junior Chance Coyle (18.5 ppg), 6-foot junior Phillip King (7.3 ppg) and 6-3 freshman Anthony Leal (6.7 ppg).



Rivera sets visit





North Central senior point guard Mateo Rivera will take an official visit this week to the University of Southern Indiana. Rivera has an offer from the Division II program as well as Division II Saginaw Valley State (Mich.).

