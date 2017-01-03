HS notebook: Girls City tournament bracket, recruiting tidbits

Heritage Christian will go for its 13th consecutive girls basketball City tournament championship as the top seed.

The City tournament will begin on Saturday with four games. The semifinals (Jan. 12) and championship (Jan. 13) will be played at Cathedral. Cathedral, Covenant Christian and Tindley are the Nos. 2, 3 and 4 seeds, respectively, and earned a bye into the quarterfinal round.

Here’s a look at the matchups. The game times on Saturday and Monday are still to be decided:

Saturday: No. 16 Marshall (0-8) at No. 9 Manual (9-6); No. 13 Northwest (2-8) at Arlington (8-6); No. 15 Washington (0-8) at No. 10 Scecina (6-8); No. 14 Herron (2-9) at No. 11 Broad Ripple (5-6)

Monday: Marshall-Manual winner at No. 8 Tech (4-9); Northwest-Arlington winner at No. 5 Cardinal Ritter (9-7); Washington-Scecina winner at No. 7 Crispus Attucks (7-3); Herron-Broad Ripple winner at No. 6 Bishop Chatard (10-5)

Tuesday, Jan. 10: Tech or Manual or Marshall at No. 1 Heritage Christian (12-3); Ritter or Arlington or Northwest at Tindley (11-2); Attucks or Scecina or Washington at No. 2 Cathedral (9-6); Chatard or Broad Ripple or Herron at Covenant Christian (7-6)

Thursday, Jan. 12: Semifinals at Cathedral, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13: Championship at Cathedral, 7:30 p.m. (JV championship at 6 p.m.)

Through Heritage Christian is the top seed, the Eagles lost to Cathedral 57-50 on Dec. 17.

• Lawrence North 6-6 junior Kevin Easley will take his first official visit to VCU beginning on Saturday. Easley, one of the top in-state recruits in his class, was offered by VCU last month. He has offers from a number of other high-major programs – including Butler, Indiana and Purdue, Cincinnati and Nebraska – and several mid-major schools. Juniors are allowed to take official visits after Jan. 1 of their junior year, per a rule change in recent years.

• Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-8 sophomore from Center Grove, picked up his first high-major offer from Purdue on Sunday while on an unofficial visit. Jackson-Davis was previously offered by IUPUI.

• IUPUI has picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Camron Justice, a former Mr. Basketball in Kentucky. The 6-3 Justice averaged 3.3 points as a freshman last season and had played in seven games this season, averaging 1.7 points, before deciding to transfer. He would be eligible to play after sitting out a full calendar year. Justice scored 3,588 points at Knott County Central and was named Mr. Basketball in 2015.

• East Chicago Central senior Jermaine Couisnard and Guerin Catholic junior Jack Hansen were among the recipients in the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

The 6-3 Couisnard scored a career-high 45 points in an 82-79 win over Evansville Bosse in the North Central Invitational and followed it with 36 points in an 83-72 loss to North Central. Against Bosse, Couisnard was 16-for-23 from the field and 9-for-13 from the free-throw line.

The 6-6 Hansen averaged 28.0 points and 11.3 rebounds in leading Guerin Catholic to a third-place finish at the McDonald’s Holiday Hoops tournament at Vincennes. He scored a school-record 44 points in a 72-71 loss to Howe and had 30 points in a 61-54 overtime win over University.

Others honored by the IBCA were Henryville junior Nick Walker, Michigan City sophomore Hannah Noveroske, Frankton junior Sydney Tucker and Evansville senior Erinn Hodges.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.