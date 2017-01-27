HS wrestling sectionals: What to know

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Georgia}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none; color: #042eee}

Avon coach Israel Blevins sat down earlier this week wishing it was already Friday morning, mostly on account of the fact that his Avon wrestling mats were full.

It had been a while since all of the Orioles’ wrestlers were healthy and wrestling at full strength, but seeing them all ready to go Tuesday only made waiting harder for the 12th-year coach — especially still looking to avenge two tough losses to Brownsburg and Perry Meridian.

“It’s been some survival, some injuries that we’ve had to deal with,” Blevins said. “We’ve taken it a day at a time. With those injuries, we finally have everybody back on the mat and there’s some excitement building.”

No. 11 Avon (18-2) won’t enter the sectional fray Saturday without a reputation, though. One of the first things Darrick Snyder strived to do when he began coaching at Brownsburg four years ago was make the Bulldogs-Orioles rivalry competitive again.

It took some work, but Snyder has built Brownsburg (16-1) into the top-ranked team in Class 3A with four No. 1 wrestlers: Ty Mills (120 lbs.), Blake Mulkey (126), Brayton Lee (145) and Nathan Walton (182). But even still, he warns his wrestlers what they stand to lose facing Avon so early in the state tournament bracket.

“I don’t think people realize how good Avon is,” Snyder said. “We’ve had some success against them, but it was close. They’re really good. And the sectional, I think there are a lot of good teams, but every time I turn around Avon is there.”

Sophomore Asa Garcia, who won last year’s individual state title at 106 pounds, is the lone top-ranked wrestler for the Orioles. Senior Gunnar Larson (10-0) is also hunting his first title at 220 after qualifying in each of his previous three seasons and nearly winning it in 2016.

“From my perspective, (the rivalry) has kind of fueled myself and my team a little bit more because it was kind of lopsided before in terms of wins and losses,” Blevins said.

Here are three other things to watch when sectionals action begin for the IHSAA wrestling state tournament Saturday morning:

Brownsburg wrestling: No one’s laughing now



Once again, Cathedral is a force





Cathedral, like Avon, might have taken some dings in the rankings this season, but that doesn’t mean the program is any worse for the wear.

The Irish actually return three wrestlers that took third place in last year’s state tournament and currently boasts five wrestlers within the top 6 of their weight class.

Senior Breyden Bailey has placed third at state in three consecutive years — each time at a different weight class — but has possibly looked better than ever up at 132 for his final season. He has posted six wins and is No. 2 at his class.

Junior Zach Melloh at 138 and senior Ben Stewart at 195 are also both ranked second in their classes.



Tonte’s last shot at a title





When Jim Tonte left Perry Meridian for a coaching job at Warren Central, Tristen Tonte left Falcons’ mats after back-to-back seasons as state runner-up at 195 pounds and joined his father with the Warriors.

It would seem the transition went smoothly for the younger Tonte, who has gone 6-1 in his matches this season with three pins and is currently ranked the top wrestler at his 195-pound weight class.

For the senior to finally grab a state title, he could have to contend with No. 2 Ben Stewart (3-0) from Cathedral in semistate.



Not much different for Perry Meridian





Matt Schoettle had been Jim Tonte’s assistant coach for 18 years before he took his job at Warren Central, which meant not much changed when Schoettle became the Falcons head coach following his departure.

It’s also exactly why No. 3 Perry Meridian isn’t expecting much of a challenge from its Southport sectional this Saturday.

“Normally, we’ll scale back on Thursday and Friday to keep kids fresh, but we’ll go hard Monday through Thursday,” Schoettle said. “We’re looking at the following weekend.”

The real challenge for the Falcons is wrestling well enough to get good pairings for some of their state contenders, such as Noah Warren ranked second at 152 pounds or Christian Warren ranked No. 4 at 160.

“You can’t win a state championship this weekend, but you can lose one,” Schoettle said.

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07. Email him at jordan.wilson@indystar.com .

AREA SECTIONALS



At Zionsville (8:30 a.m.): Carmel, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Fishers, Frankfort, Hamilton Southeastern, Lebanon, Sheridan, Western Boone, Westfield, Zionsville

At Lawrence Central (9 a.m.): Brebeuf Jesuit, Indiana Blind, Indiana Deaf, Arlington, Bishop Chatard, Cathedral, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central

At Southport (9 a.m.): Tech, Broad Ripple, Cardinal Ritter, Crispus Attucks, Howe, Manual, Northwest, Scecina, Washington, Perry Meridian, Pike, Southport, Speedway

At Warren Central: (9 a.m.): Beech Grove, Franklin Central, Greenfield-Central, Lutheran, Marshall, Mt. Vernon, New Palestine, Roncalli, Shelbyville, Triton Central, Warren Central

At Avon: (8:30 a.m.): Avon, Ben Davis, Brownsburg, Cascade, Cloverdale, Danville, Greencastle, North Putnam, South Putnam, Tri-West

At Mooresville (9 a.m.): Center Grove, Decatur Central, Franklin, Greenwood, Indian Creek, Martinsville, Monrovia, Mooresville, Plainfield, Whiteland