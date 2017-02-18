HS wrestling state finals: Brownsburg primed for title

INDIANAPOLIS – p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Georgia}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 10.0px Georgia; font-kerning: none}

Brownsburg senior Rickie Clark is no stranger to having all eyes on him at the end of matches.

The 285-pounder thrived in such an atmosphere when he claimed a sudden victory to help the No. 1 Bulldogs claim the sectional title three weeks ago. On the opening night of the IHSAA wrestling state finals Friday, he hung tough yet again, winning a 5-2 decision over No. 14 Jessie Lawson of Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse – the seventh Bulldogs wrestler to advance to Saturday morning’s quarterfinals.

Don’t mistake it, though. These moments don’t come easy to Clark, who is wrestling in his first-ever state finals.

“I’ll tell you what, it gets to him,” Brownsburg coach Darrick Snyder said. “He’s like a deer in the headlights these past couple of weeks, but I just tell the guys, ‘Bottom line, when the whistle blows, it’s another wrestling match. You’ve got to try to zone out the crowd and the pressure and everything that’s at stake.’”

Brownsburg – who qualified a school-record eight wrestlers for the state meet – head into Saturday morning as favorites to win the 2017 team title with 21 points already in the books. Portage, who also qualified eight, are in a three-way tie for second place with Chesterton and Cathedral after each advanced five wrestlers.

All four of Brownsburg’s top-ranked wrestlers – Ty Mills (120 lbs.), Blake Mulkey (126), Brayton Lee (145) and Nathan Walton (182) – advanced to Saturday morning. Senior Anthony Cicciarelli was the lone Bulldogs loss of the evening, falling in a 13-0 major decision to Hobart’s Zack Fattore.

“It’s tough to come by wins starting tomorrow. As far as the team race, you get so many points by advancing guys to the semifinals and finals, so that first round tomorrow is huge. We’ve done everything we can to prepare that I just tell them to go home and rest and get ready to win a state title tomorrow.”



Cathedral still in pursuit





Like any good teammate, Ben Stewart would have loved to see all seven of Cathedral’s qualifiers move on to Saturday morning. But even sending just five keeps the Irish confidently in the chase behind Brownsburg.

“Those are pretty good odds,” Stewart said. “Even matches that we lost were still momentum builders for the guys who won. For me and the rest of the guys that are going to be here tomorrow, I think we’re extremely motivated and feel like we’re just as much in this run as any team in this tournament.”

Stewart, a Boston College commit, nabbed his team four points with a 12-3 major decision over Kurtis Wilderman of Evansville Mater Dei. Zach Melloh also won a major decision that padded the Irish’s team score.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Breyden Bailey kept his chances for a state title alive when he secured a 4-0 decision over Portage’s Miguel Prado. Bailey, committed to Northern Illinois, has finished third in each of the last three years in state.



Tonte advances, Cummings falls





Warren Central senior Tristen Tonte entered Friday night’s opening round knowing he could only have four more wrestling matches in his career – and only if he was successful.

Success Tonte found when he won a 3-0 decision over Bradley Philpot and secured his spot in the quarterfinals at 195 lbs., claiming his 37th win of the season. Tonte is a two-time runner-up at 195 after giving up an early lead in last year’s title match.

Meanwhile, Lowell senior Colton Cummings was looking to become the 36th wrestler in state history to win at least three state titles – having won at 113 last year and at 106 in 2015 – but saw his bid ended when he lost a 5-3 decision to New Palestine’s Alec White.

White, a senior committed to Purdue, is chasing his first state title after spending the past two seasons at 113, placing sixth last year. He placed fourth at 106 as a freshman.





IHSAA Wrestling State Finals

Advancing to Quarterfinals

106: Brayden Lowery, Perry Meridian; Seth Johnson, North Montgomery; Drake Campbell, Brownsburg; Ray Rioux, Avon; Brayden Curtis, Yorktown; Logan Boe, Danville; Logan Stephenson, Terre Haute South; Andrew Black, Shenandoah.

113: Hunter Watts, Jimtown; Kory Cavanaugh, Penn; Alec Viduya, Roncalli; Skylour Turner, Warren Central; Brock Peele, Portage; Asa Garcia, Avon; Gavin Rose, Greenfield-Central; Jose Diaz, Wheeler.

120: Tylor Triana, Hobart; Braxton Alexander, Wawasee; Tyce Freije, Roncalli; Christian Mejia, Elkhart Memorial; Cayden Rooks, Columbus East; Alex Mosconi, Indian Creek; Colin Poynter, Portage; Ty Mills, Brownsburg.

126: Noah Hunt, Bloomington South; Jordan Slivka, Indianapolis Cathedral; Graham Rooks, Columbus East; Michael DeLaPena, Merrillville; Alec White, New Palestine; Blake Mulkey, Brownsburg; Adam Jerde, Carmel; Matt Lee, Evansville Mater Dei.

132: Dawson Combest, Columbus East; Donald Campbell, Ben Davis; Jeremiah Reitz, Griffith; Jack Tolin, Chesterton; Christian Hunt, Yorktown; Breyden Bailey, Indianapolis Cathedral; Manzona Bryant, Culver Academies; Kyle Luigs, Evansville Mater Dei.

138: Tristan Sellmer, Floyd Central; Brendan Black, Hobart; Zach Melloh, Indianapolis Cathedral; Kris Rumph, Portage; Jacob LaPlace, Mishawaka; Nathan Conley, Avon; Graham Calhoun, Plymouth; Ryan Surguy, Shenandoah.

145: Boone Welliever, Southmont; Elliot Rodgers, Indianapolis Cathedral; Jason Crary, Munster; Kasper McIntosh, Portage; Brayton Lee, Brownsburg; Mason Winner, Jay County; Xander Stroud, Elkhart Central; Kain Rust, Perry Meridian.

152: Kyle Hatch, Warsaw; Kenny Kerrn, Jimtown; Andrew Negangard, East Central; Joe Lee, Evansville Mater Dei; Kassius Breathitt, South Bend Riley; Noah Warren, Perry Meridian; Hunter Reed, Columbia City; Noah LaMore, Crown Point

160: Diego Lemley, Chesterton; Josh Gee, Shenandoah; Gleason Mappes, Center Grove; Tony Busse, Bellmont; Alston Bane, Richmond; Oszkar Kasch, Crown Point; Brad Laughlin, Yorktown; Ethan Stock, Monrovia

170: Bryce Baumgartner, Bellmont; Jake Ruberg, Lawrenceburg; Jarod Swank, Penn; Tanner Webster, N. Montgomery; Tristan Goering, Elkhart Memorial; Eli Stock, Monrovia; Zack Fattore, Hobart; Ismael Cornejo, Portage

182: Nathan Walton, Brownsburg; Jake Moore, Franklin Community; Alec Jessop, Hamilton Southeastern; Evan Stambaugh, Lebanon; Lucas Davison, Chesterton; Jacob Gray, Delta; Conner Graber, Northridge; Thomas Dull,Terre Haute North

195: Tristen Tonte, Warren Central; David Eli, Elkhart Memorial; Caleb Hankenson, Bellmont; Kyle Shaffer, South Putnam; Ben Stewart, Indianapolis Cathedral; Andrew Davison, Chesterton; Draven Rasler, West Noble; Liam Jagow, Westfield

220: Eli Pokorney, Chesterton; Corbin Maddox, Daleville; Mason Parris, Lawrenceburg; Garrison Lee, Monrovia; Justin Akers, Crown Point; Isaac McCormick, Brownsburg; Donnie Crider, Harrison; Gunnar Larson, Avon.

285: Wade Ripple, Mount Vernon; Robert Samuels, Lawrence North; Rickie Clark, Brownsburg; Isaiah McWilliams, South Bend Washington; Brandon Streck, Merrillville; Evan Eillis, Eastern; Elijah Bailey, North Central.

