HSE, Carmel wins set up sectional title showdown

Before the Hamilton Southeastern players could leave the building Friday night, just prior the start of the second half in Carmel’s semifinal game with Anderson, it had become painfully obvious that the Royals and Greyhounds would be meeting in the Class 4A sectional championship Saturday night.

Carmel (21-3) allowed Anderson (11-13) to snag the lead in the first few minutes of the game, but proceeded to bury the Indians beneath a flurry of scoring shortly after, gliding to a 95-46 victory.

For the third time in the past four seasons, Carmel and Hamilton Southeastern will meet in sectional play. The Greyhounds stormed to a 62-37 victory over the Royals in the first round of last year’s sectionals.

“They’re a very good basketball team,” Hamilton Southeastern coach Chris Huppenthal said after his team’s 60-34 win over Noblesville. “We’ll talk about them in a couple hours after this game. Other than that, there’s a reason why they’re one of the best teams in the state. I don’t have to go any further than that. You watch them play, you know they’ve got plenty of weapons.”

The sixth-ranked Royals, too, have plenty of weapons, one of which the Greyhounds didn’t see in last year’s blowout win: freshman Sydney Parrish.

Parrish, who commanded the floor with 21 points and 10 rebounds against Noblesville in Friday’s first semifinal, has been the driving force for the Royals all season as the team’s leading scorer (16.1 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 rpg).

Early in the season, Parrish was a little rough around the edges and found herself in foul trouble somewhat often, but the freshman adjustment period is in the rearview.

“Syd has played in a lot of big games in her life, played in front of a lot of college coaches,” Huppenthal said. “It doesn’t faze her. She’s been around this for a long time and her composure is good. We’re glad and lucky to have her.”

The bad news for the Royals: None of the Greyhound starters entered the game in the second half of their dominant win over the Indians, giving them an easy night on a short turnaround with extra rest for the championship.

Carmel juniors Amy Dilk and Tomi Taiwo — the team’s two leading scorers — played the majority of the first half, but talked and laughed with each other on the bench throughout the second half. The Greyhounds’ bench put up nearly 60 points.

“That was one thing we talked about” Carmel coach Tod Windlan said. “I don’t think it hurts to rest them.”

It also doesn’t hurt that No. 5 Carmel now has two games under its belt on the sectional-hosting Royals’ home court, taking some of the fear out of the environment for every player on the roster.

Twelve Greyhounds scored at least four points against the Indians, taking shots from behind the arc and padding confidence throughout the rotation that should help through the remainder of the tournament.

Freshman Jasmine McWilliams also played her first game back from injury and looked comfortable, shooting 3-for-3 from the floor and finishing with seven points.

“We’re not going to be afraid, I can tell you that with the schedule we’ve played,” Windlan said. “I don’t think they will be, either, because they played a pretty tough schedule, too. But in the end it’ll come down to the two Es: effort and execution.”

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 60, NOBLESVILLE 34





Noblesville 3 12 10 9 — 34

Hamilton SE 14 18 12 16 — 60

Noblesville (12-10) — Mallory Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Maddie Knight 1-7 3-4 6, Brooke Herron 0-3 2-5 2, Sam Salmon 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Kiser 6-16 11-13 23, Olivia Morales 0-1 0-0 0, Kaylin Mertens 1-4 0-0 3.

Hamilton SE (19-5) — Malea Jackson 3-5 0-0 7, Bre Lloyd 4-13 2-3 12, Tayah Irvin 2-4 0-0 4, Sydney Parrish 6-12 6-6 21, Amaya Hamilton 2-2 1-2 5, Molly Walton 0-3 0-0 0, Haydn Braun 1-2 0-0 3, Olivia Kegley 2-5 0-0 4, Kiki Sundling 0-0 2-2 2, Maranda Barksdale 0-0 0-2 0, Shelby Ford 0-0 2-2 2.



CARMEL 95, ANDERSON 46





Anderson 13 10 17 6 — 46

Carmel 20 37 19 19 — 95

Anderson (11-13) — Katie Martin 2-3 0-2 6, Deondra Sutton 0-3 0-2 0, Antaria Hammond 5-8 2-2 15, Kenigia Hamilton 4-8 4-6 13, Tiana Ford 1-7 0-0 2, Alandis Hall 2-3 0-1 4, Erin Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Kiersten Widup 1-2 0-0 2, Maleah Grines 0-1 0-1 0.

Carmel (21-3) — Olivia Christy 1-1 1-1 4, Amy Dilk 3-6 1-2 7, Tomi Taiwo 6-8 2-2 17, Blake Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Mackenzie Wood 3-4 0-0 6, Maddi Sears 3-7 0-0 7, Reagan Hune 4-4 2-4 10, Macy Berglund 2-4 5-5 9, Molly Gillig 3-9 4-4 11, Sophie Bair 2-3 0-1 4, Lauren Gartenhaus 3-4 2-2 9, Jasmine McWilliams 3-3 1-2 7.