Hudl Top 5: America's best football plays from Week 12

The playoffs are nearing conclusion in some states while they’re just ramping up in others. The common denominators? Every team that is still playing is talented and ready to compete. Cue the top plays, courtesy our partners at Hudl.
Latest
Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 11 Paul VI
Paul VI opens the season ranked No. 11.
Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 12 Austin Westlake
Austin Westlake will start the season No. 12.
Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 13 Webster Groves
Led by Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves opens the season ranked No. 13.
Super 25 Preseason Boys Basketball: No. 14 Greensboro Day
Greensboro Day will open the season ranked No. 14.
Five-star PG Darius Garland commits to Vanderbilt
Darius Garland is headed the Vanderbilt.
Ohio State-bound Dallas Gant celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection
Buckeye LB commit Dallas Gant receives Army Bowl jersey.