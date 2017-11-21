USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: America's best plays from Week 13

Photo: Hudl

Hudl Top 5: America's best plays from Week 13

Video

Hudl Top 5: America's best plays from Week 13

Another week of playoff football in the books and another crop of epic top plays. Where did the hottest action in America come from this week? Find out yourself courtesy of our friends at Hudl.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , Hudl Top 5, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home