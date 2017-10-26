USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: California's best defensive touchdowns from Week 9

Photo: Hudl screen shot

Hudl Top 5: California's best defensive touchdowns from Week 9

Video

Hudl Top 5: California's best defensive touchdowns from Week 9

What’s even more fun that clutch touchdowns from the state of California? Clutch defensive touchdowns from the state of California. Take a glance at the best breakthrough plays on the defensive side of the ball from the most talent-rich state on the West Coast.

, , , , , , , , , , Hudl Top 5, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home