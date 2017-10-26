Hudl Top 5: California's best defensive touchdowns from Week 9

What’s even more fun that clutch touchdowns from the state of California? Clutch defensive touchdowns from the state of California. Take a glance at the best breakthrough plays on the defensive side of the ball from the most talent-rich state on the West Coast.
Latest
35m
40m
1hr
2hr
Score Predictor: Who wins when No. 17 Judson (Texas) faces Clemens?
Who wins when No. 17 Judson faces Clemens?
4hr
4hr
4hr
5hr
5hr
5hr
Quintel Kent of St. Edward (Ohio) voted Super 25 Top Star
Quintel Kent was voted the latest Super 25 Top Star.