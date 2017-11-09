Hudl Top 5: Florida's best defensive touchdowns from Week 11

There are few things better than a surprising defensive touchdown, and even fewer than when that touchdown is scored on an uber-athletic breakthrough by a freakish high school athlete in a football mad state like Florida. Don’t take our word for it, just check out Florida’s best defensive touchdowns.
Latest
5m
#TBT: Before starring for Cardinals, Patrick Peterson was 2007 ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year
Former ALL-USA Defensive POY Patrick Peterson still dominating
16m
3hr
Mater Dei star, Alabama OT commit Tommy Brown excited to be Under Armour All-American
Alabama commit Tommy Brown was honored at his school Thursday.
3hr
4hr
Four-star offensive guard Christian Meadows dons new Under Armour AA jersey
Meadows was honored Thursday at his school.
4hr
Top WR Ja'Marr Chase decommits from Florida
Ja’Marr Chase has decommitted from Florida.
5hr
With bowl choice behind him, Spring Valley's Channing Tindall can focus on college decision
Channing Tindall was honored Thursday at his school.
5hr
6hr
Allen's (Texas) Grant Tisdale voted Super 25 Top Star
Tisdale was dominant last week against Plano East.
6hr