USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: Florida's longest passes from Week 9

Photo: Hudl screen shot

Hudl Top 5: Florida's longest passes from Week 9

Video

Hudl Top 5: Florida's longest passes from Week 9

The season is nearing its playoff point, which means there can be more tension and temerity … or more breakthrough bombs through the air that make all the difference. There was plenty of that in Florida in Week 9, with players from East to West coast of the Sunshine State getting the ball up and bringing it down far, far down the field.

, , , , , , , , , , , Hudl Top 5, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home