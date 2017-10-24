Hudl Top 5: Florida's longest passes from Week 9

The season is nearing its playoff point, which means there can be more tension and temerity … or more breakthrough bombs through the air that make all the difference. There was plenty of that in Florida in Week 9, with players from East to West coast of the Sunshine State getting the ball up and bringing it down far, far down the field.
Latest
1hr
1hr
Texas commit Malcolm Epps receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey
Texas commit Malcolm Epps was honored Tuesday at his school.
1hr
2hr
2hr
2hr
3hr
4hr
4hr
5hr