Hudl Top 5: Florida's longest runs from Week 10

Another week, another batch of incredible highlights from the Sunshine State. Here’s the best of Florida’s long, jaw dropping runs.
Latest
2hr
3hr
4hr
4hr
Texas commit Rondale Moore ready to compete at U.S. Army All-American Bowl
Rondale Moore was honored at his school Wednesday.
4hr
Texas commit Keaontay Ingram receives UA All-America jersey in dominant season
Keaontay Ingram was honored Wednesday at his school.
5hr
Reducing Risk in Sports: The importance of hydration
Tips for staying properly hydrated during competition.
5hr
Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings -- Week 10
Check out the latest Super 25 Regional Girls Volleyball Rankings
5hr
6hr
Eagan (Minn.) enters top 10, three newcomers in Super 25 volleyball rankings
Check out the latest Super 25 volleyball rankings.
7hr