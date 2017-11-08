USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 11

Photo: Hudl screen shot

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 11

Video

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 11

Georgia is chock full of great high school athletes. It’s also in the cradle of great Southern football, which means that it’s best plays always land under a microscope. Now, with the playoffs on the horizon, the best runs are even more impressive from long distance, as you can see below from our partners at Hudl.

, , , , , , , , , , Hudl Top 5, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home