USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 12

Photo: Hudl screen shot

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 12

Video

Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest runs from Week 12

Georgia has always been known for great running backs, and the 2018 class is no different. Now, as the playoffs roll on, the Peach state’s best are on full display in the spotlight, as we saw from the past week’s longest runs, courtesy our friends at Hudl.

, , , , , , , , , Hudl Top 5, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home