Hudl Top 5: Pennsylvania's longest runs from Week 9

We’re on the verge of the playoffs, but the hallmark plays from the regular season are still coming in. Here’s this week’s best, longest runs from the Peach State.
Latest
2hr
PHOTOS: Top fan photos from around the country, Oct. 16-22
Check out the top fan photos from the past week
2hr
VIDEO: Tenn. QB throws a touchdown pass to himself
Wow…QB throws a touchdown pass to himself
3hr
5hr
5hr
5hr
POLL: Vote for Super 25 Game of the Week, Oct. 26-28
Vote Now for the Super 25 Game of the Week
6hr
Super 25 Football Schedule, Oct. 26-28
Check out this week’s Super 25 Football Schedule
7hr
7hr
7hr
Lone Peak (Utah) only newcomer in Super 25 volleyball rankings
Little movement in latest Super 25 volleyball rankings.