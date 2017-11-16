Hudl Top 5: Texas' best defensive touchdowns from Week 12

As Texas kicks off the nation’s most stacked playoff brackets its doing so on the back of some serious highlights, particularly on the defensive end. Take a gander at the best defensive touchdowns scored in Week 12, courtesy our partners at Hudl.
