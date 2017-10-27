USA Today Sports

Hudl Top 5: Texas top kickoff returns from Week 9

Photo: Hudl screen shot

Video

Just in time for kickoff is a final retrospective look back at the best hidden kickoff returns from across the Lone Star State. Feast your eyes on some of the nation’s fiercest, longest and most impressive runbacks.

