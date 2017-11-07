Hudl Top 5: The nation's top plays from Week 11

We’re well into the playoffs in various states across the nation, and the top plays are even more critical. Now’s the time to get locked in, so enjoy the best of the best nationwide right here, courtesy our partners at Hudl:
Latest
9hr
9hr
HS baseball players save two from burning car: 'I’ve never been more scared'
Two teens were heroic in California.
11hr
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 13: East
Check out the latest Super 25 East Regional Football Rankings
11hr
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 13: West
Check out the latest Super 25 West Regional Football Rankings
11hr
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 13: Midwest
Check out the latest Super 25 Midwest Football Rankings
11hr
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 13: Southwest
Check out the latest Super 25 Southwest Football Rankings
11hr
Super 25 Regional Football Rankings, Week 13: Southeast
Check out the latest Super 25 Southeast Football Rankings
11hr
Eye on the Tigers: Unbeaten Archer (Ga.), Katy (Texas) push their way into Super 25 football rankings
Check out the latest Super 25 rankings.
12hr
POLL: Vote for the Super 25 Top Star, Week 11
Vote now for the Super 25 Top Star.
12hr
Auburn-bound DT Coynis Miller Jr. receives Under Armour All-America jersey
Auburn commit Coynis Miller Jr. was honored Monday at his school.