High school football offenses break down to two different basic types: Those that rely on quarterbacks to distribute the ball in high volume, run-and-shoot formations, and those that rely on running backs to carry the bulk of the hard work (and yards). Luckily, because of that second group there were some remarkable runs over the course of the 2017 season.

Now we get to look back on the best of the best, courtesy our partners at Hudl.