Hug basketball enjoying renewed success

White not exactly a complete resurgence, yet, the Hug boys basketball turnaround is still remarkable.

At 8-10 overall (3-5 league), the Hawks have nearly equaled their total wins from the past three seasons, combined.

Following a history of success on the basketball court, the past few seasons have not been kind for Hug.

Hug won the Northern 4A Regional title in the 2012-13 season, then went 2-14 in league, (6-19 overall); 0-16 league, (1-23 overall); and 1-15 in league play last season (2-21 overall).

The path for the Hawks gets tougher over the last month of the season. Hug beat Douglas and Damonte Ranch to start January, but then lost to Reno and McQueen, the latter in overtime, 63-56, on Friday.

The top four teams from each league qualify for the Regional playoffs, Feb. 14-18. Spanish Springs and Reno will likely battle for the top spot in the High Desert League, leaving Hug, McQueen, Reed and North Valleys to fight for the third and fourth seeds.

If Hug gets one of those, it will be due to a new, young coach who has the Hawks believing they can win again.

Keegan Bosier, who turned 23 on Jan. 8, is in his first year as varsity coach at Hug. He was an assistant at Galena under Brian Voyles last season and is the youngest head varsity coach in Northern Nevada in recent memory.

Nine of the 13 Hug players are seniors.

One of them, Malik Youmes leads the team in scoring at 18.6 points per game. Another is one of the best athletes in the school, Sam Moala, who has been visiting colleges to continue playing football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Moala is averaging 11.75 points per game. He is in his first season playing organized basketball.

Youmes attributes the turnaround to a more disciplined attitude Bosier has instilled. Bosier played basketball at Reno High for coach Kyle Schellin.

“We follow their (coaches) lead, and I’m trying to lead the team to a better path,” Youmes said. “As long as we stick together, we know we can beat anybody.”

Youmes said discipline is improved in the classroom, as well as in games and practice.

He added that coaching continuity could help build success in future years.

Bosier coached the freshmen at Hug when Youmes was on that team.

“We knew, coming in, how good he was going to be,” Bosier said of Youmes. “The things he can do as a playmaker, he makes plays for other guys. He looks for his own. he’s probably one of our better defenders. He’s an all-around solid basketball player.”

The offense goes through Youmes, usually at point guard, although he plays most positions.

Bosier and the players said a perceived lack of respect for Hug before the season started added fuel to their fire.

Also, Bosier scheduled some early games against 3A schools, which helped them build confidence. Then, the Sparks tournament provided some tough out-of-state competition to help get ready for the Northern 4A schedule.

“They’ve done a great job of adjusting to the new coaching staff,” Bosier said. “They’re really receptive to our coaching.”

Bosier said having football players on the team encouraged other students at the school to try out for basketball.

Bosier asked Hug football coach Carl LaGrone Jr., for his aid in getting football players out for basketball. LaGrone also helps coach the basketball team.

“At a school like Hug, you need your athletes to play all three sports (football, basketball and baseball). I said, ‘Coach, we need to have a good relationship if both of our programs are going to be successful. I want my guys to play football and I want your guys to play basketball,” Bosier said. “That’s the best way that we’re going to be successful.”

Junior Pousima (6-2, 290) was a standout football player and is now playing basketball, although he will likely play football in college. Pousima moved from Galena to Hug after his junior year.

“If he gets his hand on the ball, it’s his,” Bosier said of Pousima. “He’s just so strong, and he’s got such big hands, he just needs to get one hand on it and he corrals it.”

Quantrell Baker, a 6-foot senior, said the returning players were intent on starting the season on a good note and proving doubters wrong.

“We came in with the mentality that we wanted to win, we didn’t want to be like last year’s team,” he said. “We wanted to come in and prove everybody wrong.”

Hug hosts Spanish Springs on Tuesday and is at Reed on Friday.

Prep basketball

Tuesday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m. Spanish Springs at Hug; Reed at McQueen; Reno at North Valleys; Bishop Manogue at Galena; Carson at Damonte Ranch; Wooster at Douglas.

Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m. Hug at Reed; McQueen at North Valleys; Reno at Spanish Springs; Damonte Ranch at Bishop Manogue; Carson at Wooster; Galena at Douglas.

Wrestling

Wednesday: 6 p.m., Reed at Hug; McQueen at North Valleys; Reno at Spanish Springs; Bishop Manogue at Damonte Ranch; Carson at Wooster; Galena at Douglas.