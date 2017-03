Keegan Bosier stepped down as the coach of the Hug boys basketball team on Saturday after one season.

Hug athetic director Jason ¬†Aytes confirmed Bosier’s resignation.

Bosier, 23, will teach at Reed and likely be an assistant coach there for Joe Genung next fall.

Bosier wrote in an email to the RGJ: “I enjoyed my year at Hug. They have amazing students and staff, but for me professionally (as a teacher and coach) the best move was to resign.”