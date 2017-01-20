Huge crowd witnesses Evina Westbrook's milestone

Over the course of the past few years there have been a number of times in which Evina Westbrook has stood in front of large crowds and smiled for the cameras, then hung around afterward and smiled for picture after picture with friends, family and admirers.

There have been times she has smiled so much that her cheeks have gotten tired.

It’s an occupational hazard for someone who developed into a super star in her four years of high school.

So by Thursday afternoon she had a lot of practice.

The 6-foot senior point guard was feted in a ceremony in front of the entire student body at South Salem High School’s gym for being selected to play in the March 29 McDonald’s All American game at Chicago’s United Center.

“I definitely never take any of this for granted because there’s always one girl out there who dreams of being in my spot,” Westbrook said. “Definitely never taken anything for granted. This is something that I’ve worked for.”

Westbrook, who has signed to play basketball at Tennessee, will be the first basketball player from Salem to play in the all-star game for high school seniors.

The only player from Oregon among the 48 players in the nation to be chosen to play in the game this year received her jersey for the game during the assembly at her school.

Westbrook is the 12th player from Oregon to be selected to play in the game.

“I think just in general being able to play in the McDonald’s All American game is huge for me,” she said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball.

“Definitely being the first player from South, it feels great. This has been my school for four years and to be able to tell my story here for when I get older and I get to come back and people to know who I am. Being a part of the game in general is huge for me.”’

