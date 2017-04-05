Huge inning propels Denmark | Softball Rdp

DENMARK – Denmark scored 11 runs in the first inning and pounded out 20 hits in a 16-7 victory over Menasha in a nonconference softball game Monday at Circle Tap.

Taylor Ullman had three hits, including two doubles, with five RBI, while Lean Hansen and Alayna Derricks each had three hits for the Vikings.

Ullman also got the win in the circle, allowing two runs over 4.1 innings.

Bay Port 11, De Pere 1

SUAMICO – Maddy Ehlke hit a home run for the Pirates in the Fox River Classic matchup.

Gabby Every went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Bay Port.

The Pirates started Sydney LaPoint, who threw a complete game allowing just one run while striking out seven.

Katelyn Simeons was driven in by Rachel Kerkhoff for the Redbirds’ only run.

Coleman 2-1, Wausaukee 0-6

WAUSAUKEE – Coleman and Wausaukee split a M&O Conference doubleheader.

Annabelle Kotecki threw a complete-game shutout, leading Coleman to a 2-0 Game 1 win. Kotecki struck out 10 batters and allowed only three hits in seven innings for the Cougars.

Kyla Manning and Caitlin Huberty each recorded a hit and run scored for Coleman.

For Wausaukee, Lexi Zak went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts. Sasha Hirte, Maddison Renikow and Torri Jewett each tallied a hit for Wausaukee.

Wausakee took Game 2 by a score of 6-1 after jumping out to an early 3-0 lead. After Coleman added a run in the top of the third, Wausaukee added three more, which would end up the final score.

Peshtigo 10, Niagara 0

PESHTIGO – The Bulldogs scored all their runs in just two innings while blanking the Badgers in the M&O Conference matchup.

Lexy Debriyan, Emma Frederickson and Megan Behnke each scored two runs for Peshtigo, while Behnke drove in two.

Shae Tonn struck out nine on the mound and drove in three at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Tushoski collected two of Niagara’s three hits.

Crivitz 9,

Stephenson (Mich.) 3

CRIVITZ – Hanna Christensen struck out 15 batters for the Wolverines in a nonconference matchup on Monday.

Christensen threw a complete game and allowed just three runs on three hits while also scoring a run in the victory.

Taylor Blake scored three runs for Crivitz, while Cece Johnsen scored twice.