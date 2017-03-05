Huge third quarter carries St. Elizabeth girls past CR

NEWARK – Sometimes, the flow of what was expected to be a very close game all goes in one direction.

That’s what happened Saturday, as St. Elizabeth scored the first 17 points of the second half and ran away from Caesar Rodney 58-36 in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Girls Basketball Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center

The seventh-seeded Vikings (15-7) sharpened their game in the second half and pulled away to advance to the semifinals against Caravel at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The second-seeded Riders struggled with Kylie Kornegay-Lucas in immediate foul trouble and ended their season at 21-2.

“We picked up on our defense and we kept our intensity up,” said St. E senior Alanna Speaks, who had 11 points and seven rebounds. “We told each other that we’re not going to let our guards down on this team like we did the first time.”

That was on Dec. 12, when CR erased a 10-point halftime deficit and edged the Vikings 50-48 in overtime. It was a far different story this time. Kornegay-Lucas, a sophomore who had scored 51 points in the Riders’ last two games, went to the bench with her second foul just 1:12 into the game. She came back to start the second quarter, but picked up her third foul just 2:06 later.

“Everything went sideways,” CR coach Bill Victory said. “My best player got in foul trouble. What could go wrong did go wrong.”

Still, the Vikings only led 27-22 following a harried first half that saw the teams combine for 24 turnovers.

“That was out-of-control basketball, in my opinion,” St. E coach Dan Cooney said. “We got too sloppy, and we needed to try to calm it down.”

Sarah Metz (11 points, 10 rebounds) missed a free throw after a layup, but Alexis Lee rebounded and fired out to Metz for a 3-pointer that pushed the Vikings up 32-22. Then Kornegay-Lucas picked up her fourth foul with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

“That sophomore is going to be something to reckon with in this state for the next two years,” Cooney said. “To get her in foul trouble that quick and get her off the court … it was a big, big part.”

St. E took full advantage. Speaks went for a layup, and Sha’Nia Davis turned a fast break into a three-point play. Then Lee hit a free throw, scored on the break and rebounded her own miss for another bucket. Speaks drove for another score to make it 44-22, and Kornegay-Lucas fouled out with 0.4 of a second left in the quarter.

“We had to remember to stay composed, go back to what we’re used to doing in practice and basically just don’t get out of control,” said Lee, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Alexis Reid (15 points) kept CR close with three 3-pointers in the first half. But the Riders couldn’t get the lid off the bucket in the third quarter.

“We’ll play well for a few games, and then all of a sudden we’ll hit this dead spot where we can’t play dead in a cowboy show,” Victory said. “Today was that day.”

