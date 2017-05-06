Arizona football team gives hugs on behalf of Todd Heap's family

Queen Creek (Ariz.) football coach Travis Schureman, whose brother played on the same Mesa Mountain View High football teams as Todd Heap in the 1990s, decided to give his players a day off from spring practice on Wednesday.

Instead, he loaded up 80 players onto two buses and they went out into the community to spread good will on behalf of the Heap family that is dealing with the tragic loss of Holly Heap, who would have turned 4 on Wednesday.

On April 14, Todd Heap, a former Arizona State and NFL standout tight end, accidentally struck and killed his daughter while he was moving his truck on his driveway at their Mesa home.

Ever since, there has been an outpouring of love and support from the community and from the NFL for the Heap family.

A HugsFromHolly.com page was created by the Heap family, asking people to honor Holly’s memory by wearing pink and spreading love through random acts of kindness on Wednesday.

Queen Creek players took to the Queen Creek Marketplace, where the players stood near a Harkins theaters and greeted people for about an hour. After that, they went to a park and cheered on Little League teams.

“We feel like at Queen Creek it is important to give back to the people who give to us,” Schureman said. “Last night was a great chance to honor a special little girl and do our part to spread love and joy in the community of Queen Creek.

“It was a great night, one that I hope our players never forget. We want them to experience what it means to love their fellow human being.”