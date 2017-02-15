Hunter Greene and Royce Lewis are lone prep players to make Golden Spikes watch list

Hunter Greene and Scottie Lewis are the only high school baseball players among the 55 amateur players on the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list released Wednesday by USA Baseball.

Greene, a righthander from Notre Dame High (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) who can hit 98 miles per hour, was 5-3 last season with a 1.63 earned run average in 55.2 innings. He also hit .419 with five home runs, 20 runs batted in and 20 runs scored.

Greene is attempting to become the first righthanded high school pitcher to be drafted No. 1 overall, although some talent evaluators see him as a better prospect as a hitter. He is a UCLA commitment should he opt not to sign.

Lewis, from JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), hit .429 with 42 hits, including four home runs and nine doubles. Lewis is a UC Irvine commit who plays the middle infield, although some see him worthy of consideration as a first-round pick who would move to the outfield.

The 40th Golden Spikes Award will be presented on June 29 in Los Angeles.

The 55 players on the watch list represent 16 college conferences, with 13 players each from the ACC and SEC.