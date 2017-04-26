Hunter Greene is on the cover of Sports Illustrated

From here on out, the pressure will always be there.

Hunter Greene, the precociously talented young winner from Southern California, is headed for the cover of the next edition of Sports Illustrated.

You can see the cover directly below:

COVER STORY: Hunter Greene is the star baseball needs. First he has to finish high school. (by @SI_LeeJenkins) https://t.co/o2mcy6YmDX pic.twitter.com/daUivfgEq0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2017

For the unintiated, Greene is a high school star who is ranked as the top overall prospect in the forthcoming MLB Entry Draft. Greene’s fastball reaches as high as 102 miles-per-hour, and he hits home runs at a prodgious rate. He’s a Babe Ruthian freak, and he’s almost certain to play in the minor leagues next summer.

For now we can all read as Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jekins takes stock of Greene’s future, which is so bright he really ought to wear shades.