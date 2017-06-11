If he can't pitch, potential No. 1 MLB pick Hunter Greene wants to 'hose guys out' from CF

Southern California two-way superstar prospect Hunter Greene is all but universally expected to be selected among the top-two picks in the 2017 MLB Draft. What happens to him next remains to be seen.

Many see Greene as an elite pitcher, borne from his 102 mile-per-hour fastball and overpowering blend of “stuff.” Some see him as a potential Mariners-era Alex Rodriguez, an artful defender with a slick glove and the ability to drive pitches more than 400-feet, more than enough to clear Wrigley Field and the likes of pitcher-friendly Petco Park in San Diego.

Either way, he’s extremely unlikely to fall below the Padres, selecting number three, if he’s passed on by the Twins and Reds (unlikely).

While Greene’s future employers will obviously have a significant say in his future position, the prospect’s wishes may also play a role in his developmental future.

Where would the Sherman Oaks Notre Dame star play if he had his druthers, provided a team had decided not to use him on the mound?

“(I’d want to play) Definitely centerfield. I love hosing guys out. I love it, to come up and be able to get a guy and hose him out at home or third base, that’d be pretty sweet, or rob a ball out in the outfield,” Greene told MLB Network’s Play Ball. “Get someone’s home run, that’d be pretty cool. I love those highlights, for sure.”

He also loves challenging competition, as made clear by his desire to pitch against Orioles star Manny Machado because, “I want to go after him.”

Machado is waiting. So is the rest of the major leagues. Greene’s casting call comes Monday, and he’ll need to have his hat size ready. The road to stardom starts in earnest now, whether it comes from the mound or the outfield grass.