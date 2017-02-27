Hunter named City Player of Year by coaches

Tindley junior Eric Hunter was named the City Player the Year by the Coaches Association.

Hunter, a 6-3 guard, is averaging 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season for the Class A third-ranked Tigers (17-5). Hunter, the City’s Preseason Player of Year, was a first-team selection last year as a sophomore.

Tindley’s Bobby Wonnell was named the City Coach of the Year. Wonnell, in his 10th season, will lead Tindley into sectional play on Tuesday against University in Sectional 58 at University.

Here is the full All-City team:

First team

Eric Hunter, Tindley, Jr.

Courvoisier McCauley, Manual, Sr.

Nike Sibande, Crispus Attucks, Sr.

Kycia Washington, Howe, Soph.

Sam Colbert, Broad Ripple, Sr.

Second team

Jarron Coleman, Cathedral, Jr.

Hunter White, Tindley, Jr.

Tra Landers, Cathedral, Sr.

Cameron Sembly, Manual, Sr.

Ernest Myles, Tech, Sr.

Third team

Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter, Soph.

Caleb Brown, Broad Ripple, Jr.

Tony Hopkins, Howe, Jr.

Makylin Brown, Scecina, Jr.

Jordan Webb, Covenant Christian, Sr.

Honorable mention

Manny Brown, Scecina, Soph.

Alex Cooley, Crispus Attucks, Sr.

Zach Meus, Heritage Christian, Jr.

Shelby Turner, Cardinal Ritter, Jr.

Pat Wilburn, Broad Ripple, Sr.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.