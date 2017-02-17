Huntington among area teams winning playoff openers

District 1-4A champion Huntington had little trouble dispatching Leesville Thursday night in the opening round of the LHSAA state playoffs, winning 62-48 on the Lady Raiders’ home court.

The Lady Raiders’ De’Asia Dixon took charge from the outset on driving layups on her way to a 21-point night. Taylor Bell took care of the inside with 18 points for coach Danielle Butler.

Huntington (21-5) jumped out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead behind 12 points from Dixon, who was unstoppable in the front court. The Lady Cats (9-18) got within 15-11 before Huntington pulled away for good with a 16-8 third quarter.

Huntington will play No. 10 Rayne in the second round.

Benton 72, Carencro 40: At Carencro, the Lady Tigers (18-14) got 27 points from Emily Ward and 22 from Qua Chambers in knocking off No. 8 seed Carencro (18-9). Benton held the hosts to just 14 first-half points.

Minden 76, Assumption 33: At Minden, the Lady Tiders (25-5) were one of three District 1-4A teams advancing to the second round of the LHSAA state playoffs with the easy win over Assumption (11-16). Straw Batton led the way with 21 points, while Bre Rodgers added 15 and Sha Whiting 14.

Red River 100, General Trass 5: At Coushatta, the Lady Bulldogs (25-8) proved they have a shot at a Class 2A state title with the dominating win over General Trass (0-19).

North Caddo 81, Mentorship Academy 48: At Vivian, the Lady Rebels (24-7) began defense of their state title with a blowout versus Mentorship (15-14). Destiny Rice led four double figure scorers with 18 points, Jadah Martin and Keyarrea Easter chipped in 14 apiece. Raven Sims added 12.

Homer 85, Ringgold 9: At Homer, the Lady Pelicans (21-10) got 22 points from LaDiamond Williams, 20 from Shannon Turner and 16 from LaDasha Casey in the Class 1A win. Homer will play winner of Block vs Oak Grove on Monday.

New Iberia 56, Ruston 49: At Ruston, the Lady Bearcats (16-12) lost on their home court to New Iberia (16-14) to open the LHSAA Class 5A playoffs.

BTW 47, Northwest 34: The District 1-3A champion Lady Lions went on the road and dominated Northwest to advance to the second round.

Haynes Academy 49, Calvary 30: At New Orleans, with two freshmen and 11 eighth graders as their full squad, the Lady Cavs (1-21) were unable to pick up the road win in the Division III opener.

Plain Dealing 57, Haynesville 52: At Plain Dealing, Curmencia Stumon scored 17 points, Laterrica Stewart 14 and Teunna Perry 11 for the Lady Lions. Daijah Glover led the Lady Tors with 21 points, while Marissa Tell added 15 and Whitney Evans 13.

Destrehan 79, Airline 29: The Vikings (14-15) fell on the road to No. 3 seed Destrehan (29-0) in the Class 5A opener.

Lincoln Prep 72, Montgomery 29: At Grambling, the Lady Kittens picked up their first playoff win since 2010 behind a triple double of 23 points, 10 assists and 10 steals by Jade Anderson. Amber Collinsworth added 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Jesse Anderson contributed 18 points.

Natchitoches Central 57, Lafayette 38: In Natchitoches, Jada Duncantell scored 19 points, Jolie Williams 12 and Kierra Brimzy 10 to lead the Lady Chiefs (22-8).

Many 50, Cohen Prep 43: At Many, the Lady Tigers (12-14) advanced with the Class 2A playoffs with the win over Cohen (21-9).

North Central 77, Logansport 46: The Lady Tigers (4-13) saw their season end on the road against No. 4 seed North Central (27-5).

Lakeview 79, Springfield 29: No. 9 Lakeview (16-10) got the home win to open the Class 2A playoffs.

Winnfield 56, Mansfield 46: The Lady Wolverines (11-16) played well against 3A’s No. 3 seeded Lady Tigers (28-2), but couldn’t pull off the upset.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6