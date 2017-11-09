Huntington Prep (W.Va.) adds top Canadian PG Cashius McNeilly

Huntington Prep (W.Va.) just got a big boost to its backcourt with the addition of elite Canadian point guard Cashius McNeilly.

“It’s a big addition for us because he adds even more firepower and he has such a high basketball IQ,” Huntington Prep coach Arkell Bruce said. “He can play both guard positions and that makes us even more versatile on the wing. We like to spread teams out and go and we shoot it really well so he fits in perfectly.”

McNeilly averaged 21 points a game at Thornlea Secondary School (Thornhill, Ontario) and is considered the No. 1 2020 point guard in Canada, according to NorthPoleHoops.com.

McNeilly first turned heads in the U.S. last year scoring 15 points in route to being named MVP of the Under Armour Next game in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He’ll make his debut Saturday when the Fighting Irish (2-0) host Ohio Valley Christian School.

