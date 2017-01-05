Huntington roars back to win at Bossier tourney

The Huntington Raiders wiped out a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat North Caddo, 68-67, on Wednesday night in the Bossier Invitational.

The Rebels took a 41-31 lead into the final quarter. But Huntington used a 27-16 scoring advantage in the last period to take the win.

Gaybriel Gilliam led Huntington with 18 points. Dejarious Jackson and Tahji Davis had 12 points each for the Raiders.

The Rebels were led by Chris Thomas with 18 points and Cherrod Hill with 14. North Caddo also got 11 points from Robert Brooks.

Fair Park 72, Red River 43: At the Bossier Invitational, the Indians jumped out to a 12-2 first-quarer lead and never looked back against the Bulldogs.

Fair Park’s Javis Perot led all scorers with 15 points. Xavier Beasley and Larrie Richardson had 12 each for the Indians.

Taylor Williams and Chris Moore led Red River with 10 points each.

Union Parish 65, Mansfield 50: At the Bossier Inviational, Jordan Jones scored 17 points to lead Union Parish to the win.

The Farmers also got 14 points from Tez Mitchell.

Lakendrick Ross led Mansfield with 16 points.