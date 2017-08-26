Huntsville (Ala.) city councilman collapses while serving as football official

A Hunstville (Ala.) council member who also serves as a football official collapsed on the field during a game Friday night.

Mark Russell was working the Madison (Ala.) Academy-McCallie (Tenn.) game when he went down with 10:22 remaining in the second quarter, AL.com reported.

He was given CPR by Paulette Berryman, a Madison Academy photographer and cardiac care nurse at Huntsville Hospital. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes and then was transported to the hospital.

Kelly Schrimsher, communications director for city of Huntsville, told AL.com that Russell was alert and talking to family members at the hospital late Friday night.

“Football pales in comparison to trying to save someone’s life,” Madison Academy head coach Grant Reynolds said, according to AL.com. “It happened right in front of us. It was a very scary incident. Fortunately, we had the medical people close by on the sidelines to save his life.”