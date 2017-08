With the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey expected to reach Kentucky later this week, 17 high school football games scheduled for Friday involving Louisville-area schools have been rescheduled.

The majority of games were moved to Thursday night, but two of the area’s biggest games—St. Xavier vs. Bowling Green (Ky.) and No. 23 Trinity vs. Moeller (Cincinnati)—will be played Saturday.

