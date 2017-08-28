Hurricane Harvey causes cancellation of highly anticipated Katy-Westlake showdown in new $73M stadium

As the rains brought by Hurricane Harvey continue to wreak havoc and devastation across East and Southeast Texas, the impending kick off of the 2017 high school football season across the state has understandably taken a back seat. As just part of that shift in focus, one of the state’s most highly anticipated opening matchups in some time has already been canceled.

Austin Westlake, a perennial Class 6A state title contender, was scheduled to take on fellow 6A title challenger Katy in the Houston-area school’s new $73 million facility. Now the game won’t be played as scheduled, and won’t even be rescheduled.

According to Austin NBC affiliate KXAN and the Houston Chronicle, the game has officially been called off due to complications from the storm’s aftermath, and Westlake has already moved on to schedule a different opening week game, in College Station on Saturday.

The Westlake-Katy game almost certainly won’t be the only one called off by the Hurricane-related weather, but it’s cancelation made early headlines because of the two teams involved. A year ago, Westlake knocked off the defending state champion Tigers in Austin. That loss provided plenty of motivation for Katy entering the 2017 opener, but the Tigers in particular clearly have more pressing priorities at the moment.

Katy ISD has already canceled all classes for the entire week so students and their families can deal with any issues that may have emerged from ongoing torrential rains.