Hurricane Irma forces major shifts in Florida football schedule

With Hurricane Irma expected to reach Florida this week, governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the expected Category 5 storm.
The sporting arms in the state are following suit, with the majority of the state’s prep sports associations moving football games from their original Friday and Saturday slots.
Here is a roundup of what we have seen so far.
In Broward County, football games are being moved to Wednesday:
In Miami-Dade County, all athletic contests from Wednesday through the weekend have been postponed until a later date. Schools will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.
It was announced Tuesday afternoon that all Palm Beach County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week, and as a result, all athletic events are postponed from Wednesday through the weekend.
All St. Lucie County games have been postponed this week.
In both Volusia County and Seminole County, games are being moved up to Thursday.
Orange County:
Polk County:
Manatee County:
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 2 in the Super 25, has postponed Friday night’s home game against No. 24 Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.). According to IMG officials, both teams will look at dates for a potential rescheduling. IMG Academy will return to action next Friday vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) at IMG Academy Stadium.
Meanwhile, Miami Central (No. 16 in the Super 25) is still scheduled to play Friday night at No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The team will now leave Wednesday morning.
Also, No. 15 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) has moved its game against Miramar (Fla.) up to Wednesday night.
Check back for more updates on changes in this weekend’s Florida high school football schedule.