Hurricane Irma forces major shifts in Florida football schedule

With Hurricane Irma expected to reach Florida this week, governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 67 counties ahead of the expected Category 5 storm.

The sporting arms in the state are following suit, with the majority of the state’s prep sports associations moving football games from their original Friday and Saturday slots.

Here is a roundup of what we have seen so far.

In Broward County, football games are being moved to Wednesday:

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the exact track of Hurricane Irma, all BCAA Varsity Football games have been moved to tomorrow night. — BCAA Sports (@BCAA_Sports) September 5, 2017

In Miami-Dade County, all athletic contests from Wednesday through the weekend have been postponed until a later date. Schools will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that all Palm Beach County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday of this week, and as a result, all athletic events are postponed from Wednesday through the weekend.

UPDATED: All Palm Beach County athletic events postponed Wednesday through the weekend. Broward to play HSFB on Wed. https://t.co/4LR2TpyADp — Wells Dusenbury (@DuseReport) September 5, 2017

All St. Lucie County games have been postponed this week.

Looks like St. Lucie County schools won't be playing football games this week. @FlaHSFootball#TCPrepZone https://t.co/bSiA3Vz93N — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) September 5, 2017

In both Volusia County and Seminole County, games are being moved up to Thursday.

1/2: All Friday night football games will be played on Thursday night. This includes all home games and any away out of county games. pic.twitter.com/WeH71UVOzT — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) September 5, 2017

All Friday games involving Volusia or Seminole county schools have been moved to THURSDAY due to #Hurricane #Irma — Sentinel Recruiting (@OS_Recruiting) September 5, 2017

Orange County:

Just In: Looks like Orange County is following suit and moving Friday night football games to Thursday in anticipation for #HurricaneIrma — Despina (@DespinaBarton) September 5, 2017

Polk County:

#Polk JV football games being moved from Thursday to Wednesday, varsity games from Friday to Thursday. Times and venues are unchanged. — Polk County Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) September 5, 2017

Manatee County:

BREAKING: All Manatee County football games will be moved to Thursday from Friday. @htpreps — Dennis Maffezzoli (@maffsports) September 5, 2017

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), No. 2 in the Super 25, has postponed Friday night’s home game against No. 24 Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.). According to IMG officials, both teams will look at dates for a potential rescheduling. IMG Academy will return to action next Friday vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) at IMG Academy Stadium.

Meanwhile, Miami Central (No. 16 in the Super 25) is still scheduled to play Friday night at No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The team will now leave Wednesday morning.

Confirmed w/ @Roc__Nation HC Roland Smith that the Rockets will be leaving tomorrow morning for their game vs. @BishopGormanFB. pic.twitter.com/p7VVPCBbe2 — J.T. Wilcox (@JTWilcoxSports) September 5, 2017

Also, No. 15 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) has moved its game against Miramar (Fla.) up to Wednesday night.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the football game against Miramar will be played tomorrow at home at 7 pm. — American Heritage (@AH__Athletics) September 5, 2017

Check back for more updates on changes in this weekend’s Florida high school football schedule.