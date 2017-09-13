Hurricane Irma washes up boats (!) onto Miami school's football field

The football field at Ransom Everglades School (Miami, Fla.) is home to some pretty stunning visuals, with the gridiron located next to beautiful Biscayne Bay.

Hurricane Irma, however, has changed the meaning of stunning visuals. Ransom Everglades, like so many in Florida and the southeast, found out the hard way.

As the Miami Herald reported, storm surge from Irma caused three boats moored in nearby Dinner Key Marina to wash up onto the field.

As Ransom Everglades athletic director Andy de Angulo told the Herald, the edge of the field was only two feet above the water at high tide. The storm surge, meanwhile, reached between three and six feet on Sunday.

You can see the incredible damage done, courtesy of the Twitter account for the Coconut Grove private school’s football team.

One of the boats you see above measured roughly 35 feet long and rested only a few steps away from the goal post on the near side of the field, per the Herald. Two more boats were lying at the other end of the field closer to the water, while the field itself was left nearly unrecognizable.

“My thinking is we’ll probably need to start from scratch,” de Angulo told the Herald. “The whole east end zone is inside out and covered with rocks and debris. Everything was insured luckily.”

Irma was a terrible guest, but we are relieved the historic Pagoda & Cottage fiercely rode out another storm. Working hard to restore field! pic.twitter.com/03HXPdzkUz — Ransom Everglades (@RansomEverglade) September 13, 2017

Ransom Everglades students have been known to bring extra balls to football and soccer games through the years with the knowledge that they may be lost in the waters off Biscayne Bay. Now, they are assessing options that include a possible wall behind the end zone or elevating the field.

“We have a crew coming out Thursday to look at it and see what plan we can come up with,” de Angulo told the Herald. “We’re looking at some options that would increase safety in the future.”