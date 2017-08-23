Husband and wife basketball coaches at Pickens Academy (Ala.) both charged with sex with students

In a unique and troubling case in Alabama, both the girls and boys basketball coaches at Christian school Pickens Academy have been fired for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with their students. The true twist? The coaches are also husband and wife.

As reported by AL.com, which obtained public documents related to the case, former Pickens girls basketball coach Charli Parker had sex with a student at least 11 times between October 2014 and March 2016. At least four of the sexual encounters allegedly occurred at a local cemetery.

She was handed a 12-year sentence on Monday, though she will serve only three years followed by five years probation following a plea bargain as part of her guilty plea.

Photos: Charli Jones Parker PE teacher jailed 3 years over graveyard sex with teen student https://t.co/dPbfGaJwPL #Jamie Franklin Parker — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) August 22, 2017

The female Parker is to begin serving jail time on Sep. 11. Female is required as a descriptive modifier in this statement because her husband, James Parker, was charged with the same offense. James “Jamie” Parker’s trial is scheduled to begin November 27, and it is still too early to know how he will plead.

Jamie Parker was the boys basketball coach and an assistant football coach at the Carrollton school while Charli was the school’s head girls basketball coach.

The Pickens Academy headmaster previously released a statement to the press about the incidents, which he claimed cast a pall on the school’s other impressive accomplishments.