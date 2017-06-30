VIDEO: Why is hydration so important?

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

Coaches, moms and dads alike will wear you out with it: “Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!” OK, great. We get it. But what does that really mean? And why is it so important?

In a YSPN360.com video exclusive, performance dietician Amanda Carlson-Phillips breaks down not just the Why, but the What, the When … and how a simple bathroom DIY can help you gauge if you’re where you need to be!

