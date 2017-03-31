IC West's Lane commits to juco hoops power Indian Hills

Iowa City West multisport athlete Devontae Lane has committed to play basketball at Indian Hills in Ottumwa.

Lane made his announcement via Twitter late Thursday night.

“First off, I would like to thank all the schools that recruited me and gave me the chance to potentially play there,” Lane wrote. “Secondly, I would like to thank my friends, family, and coaches because without them I would be nothing. With that being said, I’m very excited to announce my commitment to Indian Hills.”

Lane was also considering Kirkwood and Des Moines Area Community College for basketball, as well as Iowa Western for football.

Indian Hills is a national junior college hoops powerhouse. It advanced to its second National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament in three years this season, finishing 29-5 and losing in the first round to Monroe College of New York. Eleven players from the 2015-16 roster transferred to a Division I program, including Baylor’s Nuni Omot and Providence’s Emmitt Holt.

Players from Indian Hills routinely land at high-major D-I NCAA schools, and Lane could certainly be another.

The 6-foot-1 senior guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals and just 1.6 turnovers this season as he helped lead West to a Class 4A state title.

He nearly did the same with football, as West fell one win short of the state title. Lane rushed the ball 122 times for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns for West this year. He also caught 29 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns, and he picked off six passes. He was named to the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Class 4A team as a defensive back.

