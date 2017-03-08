ICC all-league team and coaching change

The Indiana Crossroads Conference named its all-league boys basketball team this week. Here’s a look at the team:

Kobe Webster, Park Tudor

Chase Andries, Beech Grove

Luke Smith, Monrovia

Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter

Dylan Allen, Beech Grove

Makylin Brown, Scecina

Isiah Moore, Park Tudor

Jacen Lands, Triton Central

Shelby Turner, Cardinal Ritter

Desean Hampton, Speedway

Kobe Clancy, Scecina

Kenny Washington, Beech Grove

*Lebanon names football coach: Lebanon has named former assistant Jeff Smock as its football coach.

Smock, a 2003 Lebanon graduate, spent seven years as an assistant at Lebanon after graduating from Indiana in 2008. He was an assistant at Clinton Central the past two years.

Lebanon was 8-3 last season, losing 34-33 to eventual state champion Roncalli in the Class 4A sectional. Former coach Neil Kazmierczak left after two seasons for the Mt. Vernon job.