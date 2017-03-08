ICC all-league team and coaching change

The Indiana Crossroads Conference named its all-league boys basketball team this week. Here’s a look at the team:
Kobe Webster, Park Tudor
Chase Andries, Beech Grove
Luke Smith, Monrovia
Nate Soltis, Cardinal Ritter
Dylan Allen, Beech Grove
Makylin Brown, Scecina
Isiah Moore, Park Tudor
Jacen Lands, Triton Central
Shelby Turner, Cardinal Ritter
Desean Hampton, Speedway
Kobe Clancy, Scecina
Kenny Washington, Beech Grove
*Lebanon names football coach: Lebanon has named former assistant Jeff Smock as its football coach.
Smock, a 2003 Lebanon graduate, spent seven years as an assistant at Lebanon after graduating from Indiana in 2008. He was an assistant at Clinton Central the past two years.
Lebanon was 8-3 last season, losing 34-33 to eventual state champion Roncalli in the Class 4A sectional. Former coach Neil Kazmierczak left after two seasons for the Mt. Vernon job.