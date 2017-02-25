Ice Bears advance to State

FOND DU LAC – The Bay Area Ice Bears advanced to the WIAA State Tournament with a 3-1 win over University School of Milwaukee Friday night.

After losing to University School (13-12) the last two seasons in the sectional final, the Ice Bears (21-3-3) overcame their last obstacle to their first state tournament appearance after winning the state championship in 2014.

Abby Anderson, Jordyn Kadrlik and Allie Harter each tallied a goal for the Ice Bears in the first period.

Morgan Zirbel recorded two assists, while Mia Dunning, Johanna Cano and Kalli Mikesch each had an assist.

Bay Area goaltender Ana Holzbach made 21 saves on 22 shots.

After losing to University School (13-12) the last two seasons in the sectional final, the Ice Bears overcame their last obstacle to their first state tournament appearance since winning the state championship in 2014.

In three playoff games so far, Bay Area has outscored opponents 15-2.