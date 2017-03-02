Ice Bears' confidence grows entering state

Yaah! Yeet!

Senior forward Janelle Wortruba has been leading the pregame chant in front of the Bay Area Ice Bears’ goal all season long.

The Ice Bears are hoping to shout it a couple more times at the WIAA state tournament.

“The cheer has been getting louder as we have been getting towards the end of the season just because the excitement grows,” Ice Bears senior forward Johanna Cano said.

The Bay Area Ice Bears co-op girls hockey team (21-3-3) is excited to face the Hayward Hurricanes (19-5-2) at 11 a.m. Friday in a state semifinal game at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

It will be the Ice Bears’ third state appearance and first since winning the state title in 2014.

“We’re confident,” Bay Area coach Brandon Erkkila said. “I know these girls can win. I know these girls can do just fine against anybody. They want this more than anybody. They’re very excited, and it’s going to be a good experience all the way around.”

After battling injuries and sickness throughout the season, Erkkila feels his team enters state the healthiest it has been since its first week of practice.

That’s a good sign considering Bay Area is facing last year’s state champion right out of the gate.

The Ice Bears skated to a scoreless tie at Hayward on Dec. 31.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Bay Area senior defenseman Morgan Zirbel said. “When we played them before both of our teams were really tired because we both just had four or five games the week before because it was Christmas break and had tournaments.”

Zirbel is one of eight seniors for the Ice Bears this year and one of three who saw the ice during the team’s 6-5 state championship win over the Onalaska co-op in 2014. Cano and forward Megan Saari also logged minutes in the title game.

“I’m going to appreciate it a lot more,” Saari said. “Freshman year, I didn’t think it was as big of a deal, but this year I appreciate it more because I understand that not everybody gets to do this twice. Most people don’t even get to go once.”

Zirbel (11 goals, 14 assists), Cano (13 goals, 17 assists) and Saari (12 goals, 10 assists) are three of the top four scorers for the Ice Bears this season. The other top scorer on the team is sophomore defenseman Mia Dunning, who ranks second with 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists).

Bay Area has posted 15 shutouts this season, including 11 by junior Ana Holzbach, who had a .955 save percentage and 0.96 goals-against average during the regular season.

“We’ve always been a pretty defensive-dependent team,” Erkkila said. “But our offense is clicking right now. They’re firing on all cylinders and getting lots of goals for us, so that’s huge to see your offense come around.”

The Ice Bears don’t see any reason why they can’t advance to the state championship game for the third time in eight years.

The date of this year’s title game — March 4, 2017 — has been on a sign in their locker room all season long below the words “No excuses.”

“I know some coaches shy away from it, but why?” Erkkila said. “That’s your ultimately end goal. Everything you do is to get to that day.

“It’s not an overconfidence thing at all. We’re just prepared to play two games. Hayward is going to be a very, very difficult game. I think if you go down there with the mindset that you’re going to play one game, and that’s it, you don’t want to do that.”

