Ice Bears force tie with top-ranked Storm

- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Bay Area Ice Bears goalie Ana Holzbach discusses her team’s 1-1 tie against the top-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm on Jan. 28, 2017. Holzbach made 42 saves in the game.
0 comments
Sign in
Newest | Oldest
Latest News
27m
Bay Port edges Pulaski in OT | Boys Rdp
Notre Dame takes down De Pere for first time since 2008
36m
Gibraltar dominates Florence | Girls Rdp
Bonduel downs Shawano in nonconferene play
23hr
Bay Port, Notre Dame hockey teams cruise to wins
Pirates, Tritons will meet in FRCC title game Saturday
23hr
Bay Port, Pulaski stay unbeaten in FRCC | Boys Rdp
Peshtigo reclaims sole top spot in M&O
23hr
Southern Door upends Kewaunee | Girls Rdp
De Pere takes over 1st in FRCC
2d
West boys snap 38-game losing streak
Derricks scores 38, but Denmark falls at buzzer