Ice Bears force tie with top-ranked Storm

Bay Area Ice Bears goalie Ana Holzbach discusses her team’s 1-1 tie against the top-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm on Jan. 28, 2017. Holzbach made 42 saves in the game.

