Ice Bears improve to 16-3-3 | Hockey Rdp

MIDDLTEON – The Bay Area girls hockey team improved to 16-3-3 on the season with a 6-4 victory over the Madison Metro Lynx on Saturday.

Johanna Cano had two goals and two assists and Mia Dunning had two goals and one assist for the Ice Bears, who had a 35-15 shot advantage against the Lynx (14-5-4).

Late Friday

Ashwaubenon 5, Rhinelander 2

RHINELANDER – Graham Manders scored two goals, while Tyler Roethlisberger, Pavel Svobody and Tomas Havlena also scored in the regular-season finale for the Jaguars’ boys team.

Roethlisberger, Parker Dorn and Mandgers added assists for Ashwaubenon. David Michaelson made 31 saves in goal for the win.