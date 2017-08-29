Iconic N.J. track coach mourned after being found dead: 'In many ways he was the face of our school'

An accomplished Bergen County track icon and record-setter was found dead in his apartment in Ramsey on Sunday.

Steve Adams, 65, a renowned shot put and discus athlete in New Jersey track history, was elected to the University of Michigan and St. Joseph Regional High School halls of fame. He was still teaching at Bergenfield (N.J.) High School and coached in the district as well.

Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said on Monday that Adams’ death did not appear suspicious and was being handled by the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. It was “hard to say’ how long he’d been in his apartment before he was found, Gurney said.

Gurney said he knew Adams for a long time and that he was always a “nice guy.”

“Just always a gentleman, that’s always what I thought,” the chief said.

Bergenfield High School principal James Fasano called Adams irreplaceable and whose loss left a large void to fill, both as an educator and as a person.

“He was a long time permanent substitute teacher at Bergenfield (since 1986) and he was a major part of all athletics here,’’ said Fasano. “In many ways he was the face of our school. He was a gentle Bear of a man, dedicated to his job and dedicated to the kids.’’

For more, visit NorthJersey.com