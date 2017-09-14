Idaho RB Layton Gallagher excels with just one hand

It’s hard to compete at any football position with a sub-optimal physique, but it’s another thing entirely to line up at running back with just one hand. Just ask Wallace (Idaho) running back Layton Gallagher.

As reported by MaxPreps’ Lynden Ostranger, Gallagher stars for the Miners’ 8-man football squad. He runs with the ball in his right hand because he doesn’t have a left hand, and the 5-foot-9 mighty mite has already turned plenty of heads with his performances in 2017; on Sep. 15, he carried the ball for 140 yards and four touchdowns; in his most recent contest, Gallagher had 140 yards and four touchdowns in his team’s 50-30 victory.

Layton Gallagher, who scored 4 TDs for Wallace on Friday, was born with just one hand. #Idaho8Man (photo credit: Les McPhail) pic.twitter.com/cnw5MBoMFn — Idaho8Man (@Idaho_8_Man) September 11, 2017

On the season, Gallagher is averaging 9.6 yards per carry with 326 yards and six touchdowns through three games. It’s quite the run.

Of course, a simple run down the field carrying the ball is an impressive feat for Gallagher, given what he has had to overcome since he was born with just a right hand.