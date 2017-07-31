Idaho school fires new basketball and soccer coaches five weeks after hiring them

An Idaho high school finds itself under fire after it fired a pair of coaches just five weeks after it initially brought them on.

As reported by the Idaho Statesman, Nampa boys basketball coach James Daye and girls soccer coach Evan Curry were dismissed after their employment offers for the forthcoming 2017-18 school year were rescinded.

Neither Daye or Curry coached a single practice or game for Nampa after they were announced as the school’s coaches.

Ex-Nampa High boys basketball coach believes allegations led to dismissal https://t.co/1LjM4sWZjA pic.twitter.com/vOiji4Iz4d — Nampa Idaho (@rrNampa) July 29, 2017

“We are looking carefully at our hiring process,” Nampa School District spokeswoman Kathleen Tuck told the Statesman.

According to the newspaper, here are the reasons why the pair of coaches have come under fire:

Daye, who said he has a career record of 309-78, faced an allegation of having an inappropriate relationship with a female student when he coached in South Carolina. He says he informed Nampa High about that allegation before coaching Nampa’s JV girls basketball team last school year. Curry, who has coached soccer at high schools around the Treasure Valley, has twice been investigated for alleged ethics violations in the Boise School District. He was reprimanded for one violation, and the other was dismissed. Emails show that Nampa’s human resources department didn’t know about the reprimand.

Naturally, both of those allegations are serious, and one would assume Nampa officials would have sought clarification on all counts before agreeing to employment contracts with either coach.

Apparently that wasn’t the case, which was cast a bright light on Nampa officials, Nampa High Principal Diana Molino and Athletic Director Ty Thomas in particular.

If nothing else, the Statesman was able to show that a pair of high-level Nampa district officials are now concerned about the very manner in which the district provides background checks before making any hiring decisions, as demonstrated by emails obtained by a records request.