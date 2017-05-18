Idaho softball team holds vigil for late teammate days before state tournament

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Rocky Mountain High School sports community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Kate Marshall, 15, passed away suddenly on Friday, head coach Brian White told KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust.

A member of the varsity softball team, Marshall was just a freshman.

There will be a candle lighting ritual on Wednesday at 9 pm on the varsity softball field to honor Kate Marshall, everyone is welcome💜 pic.twitter.com/Sk5lB363AL — Grizz Nation (@GrizzNation14) May 13, 2017

Hundreds from Rocky Mountain and throughout the community gathered for a vigil Wednesday night to honor and remember Marshall at the Rocky Mountain softball field.

Marshall was active in the softball community, competing for the Grizzlies and her travel team, Boise Blast.

Her sudden passing was felt across the city. Before the 4A district title game on Saturday morning, the Middleton Vikings and Bishop Kelly Knights held hands at the pitchers mound in a moment of silence for Kate. The Ridgevue Warhawks also wrote “Kate M #5” on their arms during the third-place game.

Players, coaches, family, and fans Honoring Kate Marshall, her family, and the Rocky SB team. Prayers are with you all. pic.twitter.com/jdyVJEuubM — Lady Vikes Softball (@LadyVikes_SB) May 13, 2017

The Grizzlies will head to Coeur d’Alene Thursday morning to compete in the state softball tournament. Her coaches and teammates plan to honor Kate with purple bows adorned with her picture and “PLK” (Play Like Kate).